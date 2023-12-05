Say Cheese food truck serves American comfort food

The Say Cheese food truck stopped by FOX 13 on Tuesday to share their take on American comfort food.

Owners Brian and Ashley Lairby offer more than just a grilled cheese, but a variety of sandwich melts to satisfy all tastebuds.

This isn't the couple's first food truck. They joined the industry in 2016 with their original truck called, "Smokin Bowls," followed by "Miso Lucky" in 2019 and "Say Cheese" in 2023.

