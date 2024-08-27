Scalloping to resume in Pasco County after toxins temporarily suspend season

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

After being put on pause for a month, recreational scalloping will resume on Wednesday in Pasco County.

The Pasco zone will reopen for bay scallop harvesting from August 28 through September 24, 2024. This area includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco County line and north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County, encompassing the Anclote River.

On July 24, FWC officials said they detected saxitoxin and pyrodinium bahamense exceeding shellfish sanitation levels established by the National Shellfish Sanitation Program. Both regularly bloom in Florida coastal waters during the summer and the FWC regularly takes water samples looking for the toxins.

The toxins can build up in shellfish and can make humans sick if they eat contaminated scallops, FWC says.

It can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning and symptoms such as vomiting, loss of body movement, incoherent speech, and dizziness. Symptoms can start as soon as 15 minutes after ingestion but can also happen up to 10 hours after ingestion. In extreme cases, the FWC says people can be sick from 12 hours to 45 days.

"We appreciate the community’s patience with the closure while we carefully monitored toxin levels in the Pasco Zone. Public safety is our top priority, and we wanted to ensure that levels dropped below the safety threshold before we considered reopening the season. We are excited to give back all the season days ahead of Labor Day weekend and encourage you and your family to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors," said Executive Director Roger Young.

The FWC says it will continue monitoring scallop and water samples. The agency recommends that people only eat the scallop muscle and not the roe or whole scallop once the Pasco scallop season resumes.

