School buses transform into roaming WiFi hotspots for Polk County students

With students sticking to learning from home for the rest of the school year, the Polk County School District is trying to make sure every student has access to a reliable internet signal.

Starting Monday morning, school officials will deploy 50 buses equipped to serve as WiFi hotspots to areas in need of internet service.

The buses will be available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at designated sites.

During those times, students and families in the area will be able to connect to the internet, according to the school district. It's all part of an initiative called, "Synced for Students."

The WiFi log-in information and a list of designated sites can be found on the Polk County School District's website.

