School is out for the summer, but cafeteria food is still available for Hillsborough County children

Once students were sent home for virtual learning back in March, Hillsborough County kicked off their Grab-and-Go meal service to make sure their students didn’t go hungry. Now that summer is here, they’re doing the same thing again.

School officials are calling it their "Summer Food Fuel Up," and it’s going to be a Grab-and-Go meal service very similar to the one they implemented over the past few months.

For any kids 18 years old or younger -- or 21 years old or younger if that individual has a special need -- they will be able to get ten nutritious meals every week through the meal service. That’s because the school district is offering both breakfast and lunch to students who need it.

The students don’t have to be present in order to pick up the meal. Parents will just need to bring either their student's ID for children who are enrolled in the school district. If they’re not enrolled, the child's date of birth is required.

The service starts Monday, June 8, and will last until the end of July. The distribution sites will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Even though the sites will be closed on Friday, parents and students can still pick up Friday’s meals when they come on Thursday.

There’s going to be over 70 distribution sites available. When the school district launched their Grab-and-Go service after students switched to virtual learning, officials handed out 3.3 million meals to their students in just over a month.

For a list of distribution sites, click here.

