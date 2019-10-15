School officials will vote on a name for Hillsborough County's newest high school

article

Hillsborough County’s newest high school will be the largest in the district when it opens next year, and the school board will decide its new name Tuesday.

The campus is located in the Southshore area of Riverview, just off U.S. Highway 301 on Balm Road. It will be the first high school to open in a decade.

School district officials have been taking suggestions for a name, and a mascot. The school board will review the votes from the public, and vote on them during their school board meeting.

The school is set to open next August, and should provide some relief to overcrowded schools in the area. Some are already over capacity.

The school district has already approved two new elementary schools and another new high school as part of its five-year plan.

Tuesday’s school board meeting begins at 4 p.m.

