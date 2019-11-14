School pauses to remember aide who spent her life helping others

A teacher's aide who deputies say was shot and killed by her boyfriend is being remembered by her students.

A gold plaque now rests on a column inside the courtyard at Foster Elementary School that reads, 'In Loving Memory of Rene Williams'.

"It meant so much to her to get up in the morning and come to work. She loved the children," said Williams' pastor, Rev. Dr. Glenn Dames.

Students and staff say she was loved by so many. She worked as a teacher's aide for students with special needs.

"I'm going to miss her smile. I'm going to really miss her. She been in there five years with me in the classroom and it's going to be hard," teacher Valerie Broner said.

Thursday, her family, including her two sons, brother and great niece, helped attach the permanent plaque. It's part of a new community garden at Foster Elementary School dedicated in her honor.

"She was able to have such an impact on children, teachers and parents alike and so outgoing, loving and caring," Dames said.

Her life was cut short November 6 when deputies say her boyfriend, 49-year-old Richard Miller, shot her. Deputies say he was enraged after she broke off the relationship.

It happened in the parking lot of a Brandon apartment complex where she was working her second job, helping care for adults with special needs.

Fellow teachers say she had a passion for helping others.

"I loved that she was very quiet. I loved that she was very caring. She loved the children," Broner continued.

Her death is hitting her family especially hard because it's only been a month since her 4-year-old granddaughter Harmony drowned in a pool at a Tampa apartment complex.

"It's a tough time for them, but they are resilient people. They're working to get through this. It's a major blow and so it's one day at a time," Dames said.

Williams' funeral is set for Saturday, November 16 at 2 p.m. at the Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tampa.