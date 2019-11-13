State wants to keep Richard Miller, man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend, behind bars

article

The man accused of ambushing and murdering his ex-girlfriend in a Brandon parking lot confessed the crime to his ex-wife, according to newly filed court documents.

The state has released witness testimony to bolster their argument for Richard Miller to be held without bond. Miller has been charged with first-degree murder and will have his first bond hearing Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, the night Rene Williams was murdered, 911 operators received a call from Dwan Miller, Richard Miller’s ex-wife. She reported that her ex-husband had just confessed to her that he’d shot and killed Williams because, “she was playing with his feelings.”

Miller is accused of ambushing Williams as she left an apartment where she worked as a senior caregiver. Detectives said Miller shot Williams to death after she ended their relationship.

Two other witnesses identified in the court filing reported that they’d seen Miller in the parking lot both before and after Williams was discovered dead on November 6.

One witness, a colleague of Williams, said he saw her by her car talking to a man who resembled Miller. Deleon Parker said he was walking their client’s dog when he spotted Williams in her car talking to a man at her driver’s side door. When Parker went inside, he said he heard the gunshots.

Miller has a long criminal history with more than 30 arrests, many for violent incidents including domestic battery, false imprisonment and aggravated stalking. His background is a stark contrast to Williams’, a 55-year-old grandmother who also worked as a teacher’s assistant and volunteered in the community with underprivileged youth.