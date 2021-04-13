Science teacher brings Florida aesthetic to jewelry making

An elementary school teacher is using her love for science -- and her dog -- to create beautiful pieces inspired by Florida's natural beauty.

Kortlyn Daugherty is the artist and owner behind Rogue’s Relics Jewelry in Lakeland, Florida.

Kortlyn uses copper to create wire-wrapped jewelry and she also coats objects in copper using a process called electroforming.

"I use a conductive paint and electricity to grow copper on organic materials," she explained.

Kortlyn coats leaves and little dead critters like frogs, butterflies, and lizards.

Advertisement

"Oddities is what I really pride myself in," she said.

Kortlyn says when she started making jewelry, she noticed people really enjoyed the preservation of these materials.

"It fit a lot of people’s aesthetic," she said.

Rogue’s Relics Jewelry is at the Winter Haven Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kortlyn also has a store on Etsy and she posts many of her creations on Instagram.