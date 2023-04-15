SCPA Pet walk raises more than 150 thousand dollars for shelter animals

The 32nd Annual SPCA Tampa Bay Pet walk fundraiser commenced at North Straub Park in St. Pete and The OCC Roadhouse & Museum in Clearwater Saturday, and it was quite a paws-itive start to the weekend.



Festivities began with a costume contest, where dogs and their owners sported their most creative ensembles before everyone took off on a puppy parade route.

"There's so much love for animals here," said SPCA Tampa Bay CEO, Martha Boden. "People express it in so many different ways. You see people with their dogs in strollers and people walking with them and connecting with them."

The non-profit proudly met its goal of raising more than $150,000 before the events even started, thanks to the help of fundraising groups and sponsors who support our four-legged friends.

Enthusiastic volunteers come out for SCPA Pet walk





"It's a relief, and it makes us want to stretch even more," Boden said.

Each year the money goes towards benefiting the nearly 8,000 animals they take in at their for-all inclusive shelter.

"That means we take in dogs, cats, rabbits, reptiles, chickens, you name it...we don't turn any animal away," Boden added. "We take in 20 animals a day, and those animals need all sorts of help like medication, time, surgery, behavioral support, or foster care... so those animals could be with us a couple of days or months."



You can visit the SPCA Tampa Bay's website for more information on how to help or how to adopt by clicking here.



