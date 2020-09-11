'Scream-A-Geddon' in Dade City returns for its sixth year, with safety restrictions

article

In the middle of the woods of Dade City, creatures will once again come out when night falls.

Scream-A-Geddon will return for its sixth year to terrify Tampa Bay. For those who dare, there will be six scary attractions, including the brand-new Ravenhill Asylum. The horror park opens Sept. 11, and runs through Nov. 1.

There will be some changes during the annual outdoor fright-fest due to the pandemic. For one, masks will be mandatory. Also, temperatures will be checked at the entrance and the event will operate at 50% capacity.

Ticket prices start at $25. Purchasing online will save roughly $5 versus purchasing at the venue.

Additional information can be found on Scream-A-Geddon's website, including their safety guidelines.