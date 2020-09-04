Scream-A-Geddon among spooky -- but modified -- events still happening in Tampa Bay

When night falls this Halloween season, it may look a little different because of the pandemic, but there will still be some spooky, socially-distant friendly events to take part in.

Disney canceled Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Universal Studios did away with Halloween Horror Nights, but closer to home, the annual Scream-A-Geddon in Dade City is still going to happen, organizers said.

The horror park, located in the middle of the woods, features six scary attractions, including the brand-new Ravenhill Asylum. Also new this year, mandatory masks, temperature checks at the entrance, and only 50% capacity allowed in.

The event, which returns for its sixth year in Tampa Bay, begins September 11, with ticket prices starting at $25. Event organizers said it's cheaper to purchase online, since tickets are $5 more if you purchase at the venue.

Additional information can be found on Scream-A-Geddon's website, including their safety guidelines.

Over at ZooTampa at Lowry Park, animals will still be lurking past midnight during this year's Creatures of the Night, but this time around, the event will be modified due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Here, it's a family-friendly event, where the zoo promises no horror or gore.

Reservations and tickets will be required for this year's event. Zoo officials recommend booking early. Due to limited capacity, spots could fill up quickly this year.

The event will only be held on 11 select nights, from Oct. 2-31.

While ZooTampa doesn't require guests to wear masks, they strongly encourage it.

Head over to ZooTampa's website for additional information, including online ticket purchases and their safety guidelines during the pandemic.

Another local favorite will be returning this year -- to the sea. Docked at Port Tampa Bay, the SS American Victory will once again be taken over by zombies in October.

UNDead in the Water, a nautical haunting attraction in downtown Tampa, began selling tickets. The event begins in October.

If you go, face coverings will be required. Scare actors will also be required to wear a mask. Event organizers said full face coverings, decorative Halloween masks and costumes are not allowed.

Group sizes are limited to a maximum of 8 people.

For ticket information, head over to the event's website. You can also find their list of health guidelines here.

Last month, Busch Gardens announced Howl-O-Scream will still go on this year, returning for its 21st year.

The theme park said it will focus on open-air scare zones. Face coverings will be required, and there will be temperature checks at the entrance.

Guests are strongly encouraged to make reservations since Busch Gardens is operating at a reduced capacity. It's a separately ticketed event at the park.

Howl-O-Scream will run every Friday through Sunday from Sept. 25 to Nov. 1.

For reservations, visit Howl-O-Scream's website.

If you want a frighteningly good time with a scenic view, the Haunted River Tours along Hillsborough River returns this year, too.

The 45-minute tour takes place on a boat, called Captan Jack II, where you hear haunted tales along the Hillsborough River.

This year, the boat will operate at 50% capacity. Masks are required. Cruise departures will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October.

You can purchase tickets ahead of time here, and, to learn more about the Pirate Water Taxi's safety guidelines, click here.