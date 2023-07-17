Sea turtle hatchlings trapped in hole on Holmes Beach rescued, released into Gulf
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - Officials are reminding beachgoers to fill in their holes after four sea turtle hatchlings recently became trapped.
A Holmes Beach Code Enforcement officer discovered the little ones over the weekend.
The officer reached out to Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch & Shorebird Monitoring to report the stuck sea turtles and they were safely released into the Gulf.
Wildlife officials say the hatchlings were using the energy they need for the long swim out to the floating sargassum line where they will spend the next few years.
FWC offers the following tips to keep Florida's sea turtles safe:
- Keep beaches dark. After sundown, turn off any lights not necessary for human safety. Use long wavelength amber LED lamps for lights that must stay lit and shield lights, so they are not visible from the beach. Remember to close shades or curtains at night.
- No flash photos. On the beach at night, don’t take flash photos or use bright cellphones or flashlights. This can cause turtles to become disoriented and crawl away from the ocean, putting them at risk.
- Remember, sea turtles are protected by law. Keep your distance and give sea turtles space if you see one on the beach. Never touch a nesting turtle because it might leave the beach without nesting if disturbed.
- Clear the way at the end of the day. Beach furniture, boats, toys and trash left behind on the sand can become obstacles that block crawling sea turtles. Fill in any holes dug in the sand. Holes can trap turtles and they also pose a safety risk to humans.