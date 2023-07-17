Sea turtle hatchlings trapped in hole on Holmes Beach rescued, released into Gulf

article

Officials are reminding beachgoers to fill in their holes after four sea turtle hatchlings recently became trapped.

A Holmes Beach Code Enforcement officer discovered the little ones over the weekend.

The officer reached out to Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch & Shorebird Monitoring to report the stuck sea turtles and they were safely released into the Gulf.

Wildlife officials say the hatchlings were using the energy they need for the long swim out to the floating sargassum line where they will spend the next few years.

FWC offers the following tips to keep Florida's sea turtles safe: