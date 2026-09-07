'Strong Over 50' program helps adults battle muscle loss

The Brief Temple Terrace fitness program "Strong Over 50" helps adults retain physical independence through targeted strength training. Created by Micah Morgan, the group offers one-hour classes designed to combat natural age-related muscle loss. Community sponsorships allow around 80 percent of the members to attend classes completely free of charge.



Adults in Temple Terrace are reclaiming their strength and physical independence through a local fitness program designed specifically for people 50 and older.

Fighting muscle loss

What we know:

Various studies say that human bodies naturally begin losing muscle mass and strength around the age of 35.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, that loss gradually increases, with the potential of losing up to 8% of muscle mass each decade.

Creating Strong Over 50

The backstory:

Micah Morgan created "Strong Over 50" to fill a missing need he saw in the fitness world.

"In order to defeat Father Time, you have to strength train," Morgan said. "You have to build that muscle mass. You got to keep those tendons strong."

Around 50 members attend the one-hour training sessions one to three times per week.

Members join the program with unique personal goals, ranging from injury recovery to keeping pace with family.

Group fitness goals

What they're saying:

For 74-year-old Carol Risher, who has attended classes for over a year, the primary motivation was staying active for her family, mainly her four lively grandchildren.

Angilen Adkins, 71, joined four months ago to focus on her upper-body strength and quickly found inspiration in the group environment.

"It motivates me and encourages me and gives me that go, that punch to do it," Adkins said.

For 51-year-old Amy Drake Imgram, the group provided a turning point following a major surgery.

"Coming to the gym, finding like-minded people, kind of brought me back into the light to let me know that life isn't over yet," Imgram shared.

Community Support

Dig deeper:

Access to the program remains open to many local residents regardless of financial status.

Approximately 80 percent of "Strong Over 50" members attend classes free of charge, supported directly by community sponsorships.

"I hope they get a sense of community, that they can do this work," Morgan said. "I want them to get that confidence back, and I want them to feel those results after they leave my class."