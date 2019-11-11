Search for missing Jacksonville girl enters sixth day, expands to Alabama, Georgia

article

Authorities in Jacksonville have entered their sixth day in the search for 5-year-old Taylor Williams, who is in the center of an Amber Alert in Jacksonville. Investigators said they do not believe she walked away from her home.

Her mother, Brianna Williams, is a petty officer in the Navy. On Wednesday, Jacksonville deputies said she told them Taylor was gone when she woke up that morning, and the back door was unlocked. However, deputies now say there are inconsistencies with the mom’s story. When they began questioning her, they said she stopped cooperating.

According to FOX 30, search efforts have expanded to include Georgia and Alabama. In a news conference, authorities said they are working with investigators in Alabama because Brianna has family there.

A $4,000 award for information that helps find Taylor. Tips can be submitted to Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 866-845-8477.

