Search intensifies for missing baby after father was found dead in Pasco; blonde female may have been in van

article

A statewide Amber Alert has zeroed in on Pasco County as law enforcement officials continued their search for a 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro into the early morning hours of Thursday.

On Wednesday, Pasco County deputies found his father dead in Blanton, a rural area in Pasco County, near Dade City. Police told WSVN 7News that the father, 49-year-old Ernesto, was accused of abducting his son after murdering three women in the Miami-area.

Police have since identified the murdered women as 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes, 60-year-old Isabela Valdes, and 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez. WSVN also reports a family friend said the women are baby Andrew's mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning. By the evening hours, the van used by Ernesto and his body were found along Jessamine Road, just past Amberlea Road, northwest of Dade City. Officials said Ernesto had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the whereabouts of Andrew are still unknown.

Deputies searched the rough terrain throughout the night by flashflight. They've also been on mounted horses, ATVs, and flying the sheriff's office helicopter.

The only sign of Andrew was a pacifier found inside the van. It was used to help bloodhounds track the baby’s scent, but there have yet to be any results.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said a witness reported seeing a “blonde woman” inside Ernesto’s white van. Nocco said his deputies are working to create a composite sketch.

Advertisement

Nocco pleaded for the mystery woman or anyone who may know who she is to come forward.

"If that woman is out there, please come forward. I promise you, all we care about is that little Andrew is OK," Nocco said.

He added that agencies from the Miami-area all the way up to Pasco County are searching for clues about Ernesto’s trip from the southeast corner of the state.

The sheriff said there were "distinctive bumper stickers" on the rear of the white van driven by Caballeiro. He hopes those stickers will help investigators create a timeline of Caballeiro's whereabouts. Anyone who believes they saw the van between Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Wednesday, Jan. 29 should call law enforcement right away.

Investigators ask the public to stay clear of the area while they continue their search for the baby. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or 911.