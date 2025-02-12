Expand / Collapse search

Missing Tampa teen found after statewide alert

Updated  February 12, 2025 9:53am EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

The Brief

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says a missing teen last seen in Tampa was found safe on Wednesday.

No other details were released.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

