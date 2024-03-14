2 missing Florida girls in Lee County may be with an unknown man: FDLE

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two Florida girls who are possibly in the company of an unknown man in Lee County, officials said.

Brenda Mateo Juarez, 12, and Maryln Lopez Gondinez, 15 – both of Lehigh Acres – were reported missing in the 2000 block of Wanda Avenue North, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

They were last seen in the 4700 block of Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers. Officials believe they are likely in the company of a man, whose identity has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or call 911.