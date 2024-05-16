Search underway for missing Florida child

article

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 9-year-old Layla Jenkins.

Jenkins is 4-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is missing from Jacksonville.

She may be with a woman by the name of Nikita Adside, a black female, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Adside may have a tattoo "Layla" on her throat.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

