Search underway for missing Florida child
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 9-year-old Layla Jenkins.
Jenkins is 4-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
She is missing from Jacksonville.
She may be with a woman by the name of Nikita Adside, a black female, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Adside may have a tattoo "Layla" on her throat.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.
