Search underway for missing kayaker in Bradenton

Crews in Manatee County are searching for a missing boater after his kayak was found half-submerged this morning.

Deputies say it was just before 9 a.m. when a woman called from her Palma Sola Harbour condo to report that her adult son was not at home and a kayak was missing. The man, Peter Hasakis, had left behind his cell phone and wallet.

An hour later, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit found the green kayak half submerged in shallow water about two miles west of Catalina Drive.

Deputies say they don’t know if Hasakis fell off of the kayak while out in Palma Sola Bay or if he abandoned it and swam to shore.

The Coast Guard has since joined the search for the 30-year-old.

Anyone with information this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011