SeaWorld, Busch Gardens to temporarily furlough 90% of workforce

article

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced Friday it is temporarily furloughing more than 90% of its current workforce.

The furlough will apply to employees at all SeaWorld parks, including Busch Gardens and Adventure Island in Tampa.

In a statement, SeaWorld said the decision is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its parks, which remain closed and, therefore, unable to generate revenue.

LINK: How to file for unemployment as coronavirus job losses mount

"We have made the painful but necessary business decision to temporarily furlough over 90% of our current workforce, including corporate employees, to position the company for long-term viability," SeaWorld's statement said. "During this time, our focus is on resuming normal operations and welcoming back guests and Ambassadors as quickly as possible.”

INFO: Retirees, taxpayers, and more: Who gets money from the coronavirus stimulus bill

Advertisement

SeaWorld is only one of many large businesses and corporations forced to lay off or furlough employees as the pandemic forces local, state, and government agencies to force closures through "stay-at-home" orders and lockdowns, all in an effort to stop the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, both in Orlando, closed earlier in March and pledged to pay employees through the end of the month. Their plans for maintaining staff after that time have not been made public.

READ: US unemployment claims shatter record as coronavirus hammers economy

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map