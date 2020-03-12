Universal Orlando Resort closing to 'assist...nation's preventive efforts' against COVID-19

Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday it will close at the end of the day Sunday, March 15 and stay closed through the end of the month.

The closure comes after Walt Disney World Resort announced it would close on the same schedule due to the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.

Universal said in a tweet its hotels and Universal CityWalk would remain open.

Universal said a "core group" of employees would continue to work on site and hourly employees would be paid for work scheduled through the end of March.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

