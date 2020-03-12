Universal Orlando Resort closing to 'assist...nation's preventive efforts' against COVID-19
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday it will close at the end of the day Sunday, March 15 and stay closed through the end of the month.
The closure comes after Walt Disney World Resort announced it would close on the same schedule due to the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.
Universal said in a tweet its hotels and Universal CityWalk would remain open.
Universal said a "core group" of employees would continue to work on site and hourly employees would be paid for work scheduled through the end of March.
- Nationwide coronavirus cancellations: These major events, concerts called off amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Closings and cancellations in Tampa Bay area due to coronavirus
If you feel sick
Advertisement
The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website
CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know
Map of all known COVID-19 cases
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map