SeaWorld Orlando offering teachers free admission for a year

Florida teachers will be able to enjoy SeaWorld Orlando for free for an entire year.

Certified K-12 classroom teachers can now sign up for the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card that will give them unlimited admission to the theme park through August 31, 2022.

"Research and education are key pillars to the foundation of what SeaWorld does every day. In recognition of the importance SeaWorld places on education and the critical role educators play in shaping the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the next generation of global citizens, SeaWorld will offer free admission for Florida certified K-12 classroom teachers to amplify their educational efforts both in and out of the classroom," the theme park website reads.

To get the card, teachers will just need to pre-register online using the ID.me process. Select the Teacher ID button in the top-right, select "Sign up" and then enter an e-mail address (personal e-mail address recommended) and a password.

For more information, go HERE.

