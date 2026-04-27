Sebring first responders searching for 2 missing divers after eyewitnesses report seeing swimmers in distress

article

The Brief Multiple agencies, including the Sebring Police and Fire Departments, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, have been searching Lake Jackson since Sunday night for two missing swimmers last seen near City Pier Beach. Authorities are asking anyone who was swimming or diving on the east side of the lake between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday to contact dispatch if they have since safely exited the water. Law enforcement is urging residents to check on friends, family, and coworkers, requesting that any unexpected absences or failures to return home be reported.



First responders in Sebring are continuing their search for two missing swimmers on Monday morning.

The backstory:

The Sebring Police Department says officers and the Sebring Fire Department responded to Lake Jackson just before 9 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of missing divers in the water. Sebring Fire Department, MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife and Highlands County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Paul Blackman have all been on the lake searching since the initial call last night.

Authorities say initial reports were that eyewitnesses saw two swimmers in distress who appeared to be diving/snorkeling south of City Pier Beach.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone who was swimming or diving on the east side of Lake Jackson between the Sebring Elks Lodge and the City of Sebring Pier within the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and have since exited the lake to please notify the Non-emergent Central Dispatch at (863) 402-7200.

The police department also says residents can help by checking on their family and friends. "If your roommate or significant other was expected to return home but didn’t, or your coworker did not show up for work this morning, please contact us," shared law enforcement.