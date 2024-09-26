Sebring man charged with manslaughter after daughter with autism found dead

Tap the play button above to watch FOX 13 News

A Sebring man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of his 9-year-old daughter with autism.

Highlands County deputies were called to a home on Oak Bend Avenue around 11 a.m. to search for Arianna Maura, who had been missing for an undetermined amount of time.

Her father, 44-year-old Desi Maura, told officials he had fallen asleep sometime Wednesday night and woke up to discover his daughter was missing.

OTHER NEWS: Hurricane Helene tracker: Timeline of when to expect storm surge, winds, rain

The only other person in the home was Arianna's 17-year-old brother.

Deputies began searching around the area and found the child floating in a man-made duck pond near her home.

Lifesaving measures were started, but Arianna was pronounced dead at 12:08 p.m.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: