Sebring man charged with manslaughter after daughter with autism found dead

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 26, 2024 4:10pm EDT
Sebring
FOX 13 News

SEBRING, Fla. - A Sebring man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of his 9-year-old daughter with autism.

Highlands County deputies were called to a home on Oak Bend Avenue around 11 a.m. to search for Arianna Maura, who had been missing for an undetermined amount of time.

Her father, 44-year-old Desi Maura, told officials he had fallen asleep sometime Wednesday night and woke up to discover his daughter was missing.

The only other person in the home was Arianna's 17-year-old brother.

Deputies began searching around the area and found the child floating in a man-made duck pond near her home.

Lifesaving measures were started, but Arianna was pronounced dead at 12:08 p.m.

