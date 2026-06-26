Sebring man turns home into Coca-Cola memorabilia museum

The Brief A massive Coca-Cola collection has transformed a Sebring home into a private museum filled with decades of unique Americana items. Collector Larry Cryder hopes his expansive assortment of memorabilia will eventually remain intact and open for public viewing.



A Sebring man transformed his local home into a private museum by assembling an expansive Coca-Cola collection over several decades.

Sebring home collection

What we know:

Larry Cryder filled his Sebring home with an extensive collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia, including themed trains, dolls, cars and a dedicated bathroom. Visitors entering the front door immediately see the massive display, which Cryder accumulated piece by piece as a personal hobby.

Unique Americana display

What they're saying:

"When you walk in the front door, all you see is Coca-Cola items," Cryder said, noting that visitors are often shocked by the scale.

Expressing his deep connection to the brand, he added, "Coke is the real thing. It’s been part of life, part of the American way."

Preserving historical memorabilia

What's next:

Cryder intends to keep expanding his assortment because selling the items is not an option. His ultimate goal is to keep the entire display together so future generations can enjoy the historical pieces publicly.