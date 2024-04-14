Sebring residents being evacuated, road closed due to fire: Deputies

article

A large brush fire is causing some Sebring residents to be evacuated, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are asking for people in the area to avoid the south end of Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring because of the fire. According to authorities, all homes on Granada Blvd. between Edgewater Drive and Oretego St. are being evacuated.

The sheriff's office says residents can go to the community center in Sun ‘n Lake if they are being evacuated or can’t reach their homes.

According to officials, Schumacher Road is closed.

Fire crews are at the scene of the fire, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

