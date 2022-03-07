SEC Tournament beings Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa

The ice is melted and the hardwood is down on the floor at Amalie Arena. College basketball fans are headed to Tampa Bay to watch their favorite teams play in the SEC Tournament, which starts Wednesday.

With multiple ranked teams on this year's bracket, here will be some top-tier talent in town.

"You look at the 14 SEC institutions, seven have been ranked this season. They are the top, elite across the country, so naturally they have really big followings," said Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission.

Local officials expect an economic slam dunk, with at least 20,000 hotel rooms rented.

"From a tourism perspective, we're flying. Business is booming," said Visit Tampa Bay chief marketing officer Patrick Harrison. "That's why these events work for us, it’s not just the folks that are here, it’s the potential for more folks in the future and all the folks that come here tell great stories and their families and friends will come."

Amalie would have hosted some March Madness games in 2020 but those were shut down because of the pandemic.

"Everyone understands the value of these events and we do what we can to make sure team Tampa Bay is on the big stage," said Higgins.

A free fan event will also take place outside the arena starting Thursday.