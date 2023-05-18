Expand / Collapse search

Second homicide suspect caught in Texas after man’s body found burning in Ruskin field, deputies say

By FOX 13 News staff
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

RUSKIN, Fla. - A second suspect was arrested more than a month after a man's body was found burning in an open field behind Ruskin homes, deputies said. 

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Almaraz-Barbosa, 26, was found and taken into custody by the US Marshal's Service in Houston, Texas. He's now awaiting extradition back to Hillsborough County. 

Pictured: Scene where a man's body was found burning in Ruskin. 

Almaraz-Barbosa will face multiple charges, which include second degree murder, abuse of a human body, tampering with physical evidence and grand theft of a motor vehicle, deputies said. 

Another suspect, Christian Segura Alvarez, was arrested back in April for second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to HCSO. 

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

Their arrests connect to the death of Efrain Ibarra-Barcenas. According to an affidavit, his body was found burning and stabbed in an open field behind a residential area in the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue on April 15. 

Detectives said they found Ibarra-Barcenas’ body with tape around one arm and a belt around his ankles.

Pictured: Scene where a man's body was found burning in Ruskin. 

An affidavit revealed Ibarra-Barcenas’ wife told detectives he had not come home from work on the night of April 14 – the day before he was found dead.

Deputies said the victim was last known to be hanging out with coworkers Friday night – including Segura Alvarez. They were known to be less than a mile away from where Ibarra-Barcenas’ body was found.

Pictured: Scene where a man's body was found burning in Ruskin. 

According to the affidavit, Segura Alvarez admitted being there at the time of the victim's death. He said he helped load his body into a truck and unload it in the field where it was later found.

The homicide investigation remains active, according to the sheriff's office. 