HCSO Investigating Homicide in Ruskin, authorities call the scene "jarring."

On Saturday, a 911 caller told authorities that they drove by what appeared to be a mannequin on fire in an open field in the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue.

Upon arriving on the scene, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue extinguished the flames and discovered that the subject was a deceased person.

The victim had suffered upper body trauma, due to the severity of the burns, according to a police report.

Police say that the body cannot be identified.

"This is a jarring scene," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "At this time, our deputies are doing everything they can to determine what happened to this person. We do believe this is an isolated incident, and we will continue to work tirelessly until we determine how this horrific crime occurred."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case, and any additional details will be released when they are available.





