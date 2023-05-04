Suspect arrested after man's body found burning in open field behind Ruskin homes

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a man whose body was found burned in a field in Ruskin.

Deputies have identified the victim as Efrain Ibarra-Barcenas.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said his body was found in an open field behind a residential area in the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue back on April 15.

Deputies first responded to a call about a "mannequin on fire." According to an affidavit, Ibarra-Barcenas’ body was found burning in the field and stabbed.

Christian Segura Alvarez was arrested on a second-degree murder charge as well as a tampering with physical evidence relating to a capital felony charge.

An affidavit revealed Ibarra-Barcenas’ wife told detectives he had not come home from work on the night of April 14 – the day before, he was found dead.

Deputies said the victim was last known to be hanging out with coworkers Friday night – including Segura Alvarez. They were known to be less than a mile away from where Ibarra-Barcenas’ body was found.

The affidavit said detectives tracked the victim's phone to the Gainesville area in Alachua County and later discovered his truck was spotted on tag readers in that same area.

Detectives said his phone pinged at several convenience stores and the field where his body was found. Surveillance video captured two men, including Segura Alvarez, with Ibarra-Barcenas’ truck.

According to the affidavit, Segura Alvarez admitted being there at the time of the victim's death. He said he helped load his body into a truck and unload it in the field where it was later found.

The affidavit said Segura Alvarez also admitted he was there when Ibarra-Barcenas was killed, but that they weren’t alone.

Detectives said they found Ibarra-Barcenas’ body with tape around one arm and a belt around his ankles.

FOX 13 reached out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to determine whether there is another person of interest in the case, and is waiting to hear back.

A motive and the victim's cause of death in unclear at this time.