Both persons of interest connected to the carjacking and kidnapping of a woman in Winter Springs have been arrested.

Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez turned himself into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Seminole County late Monday night on an active warrant for unrelated drug charges, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. He is facing charges of of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and fentanyl trafficking, arrest records show.

The 27-year-old is expected to make his first appearance in Seminole County court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Crespo Hernandez was named a person of interest in the case after detectives discovered he had spoken to the carjacking victim, 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, via FaceTime.

Giovany Crespo Hernandez, a person of interest in the carjacking case involving Katherine Aguasvivas, was taken into custody on unrelated drug charges in Seminole County on April 22, 2024. (Photo: Seminole County Jail)

Katherine was carjacked at gunpoint by a masked person at an intersection in Winter Springs on April 11. The incident, which was recorded by a witness, showed a person stepping out of a green Acura with a gun and entering the white SUV in front of him, which belonged to Katherine. That vehicle was later found engulfed in flames in Osceola County, where a body – presumed to be hers – was found inside, officials said.

The other person of interest, Jordanish Torres-Garcia, 28, who is believed to be the armed carjacker, according to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, reportedly has a connection to the purchase of the green 2002 Acura that was following and bumping into Katherine's car before the carjacking. He's in custody as of Friday after being arrested on a warrant from a weapons-related crime in Puerto Rico, Lemma added.

No charges related to Katherine's death or carjacking have been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Crespo Hernandez was linked to the case after Katherine's brother, Luis, began his own investigation into the carjacking, according to Lemma. Luis looked into his sister's iCloud history and found a phone number that was used on a FaceTime call. Luis called that number and spoke to Crespo Hernandez. He also took a screenshot of the call which he provided to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

During the call, Crespo Hernandez reportedly told Luis that Katherine was in Central Florida to give "money and other stuff" to someone, Lemma said during a press conference last week. It remains unclear at this time what items Lemma was referring to.

As part of the investigation, officials conducted a search warrant on the Casselberry home that Crespo Hernandez shares with his girlfriend. The search warrant yielded the discovery of fentanyl and a gun, both believed to be unrelated to the carjacking investigation, Lemma said.

Coincidentally, Crespo Hernandez's girlfriend was later arrested in Osceola County on federal charges after allegedly receiving a delivery of cocaine via the USPS.

The day after Crespo Hernandez's girlfriend, Monicsabel Romero-Soto, was arrested, a search warrant on their Casselberry home was executed, according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 35. Neither Crespo Hernandez or Romero-Soto were home at the time the search warrant was executed.

Monicsabel Romero-Soto was arrested for trafficking in cocaine (28 grams or more) on April 17, 2024. (Photo: Osceola County Jail)

The following items were found inside, according to the arrest affidavit:

17.3 grams of powdered fentanyl inside black toiletry bag in kitchen cabinet

195.8 grams of loose marijuana buds inside black toiletry bag in kitchen cabinet

Small plastic baggies inside black bag in kitchen cabinet

Small digital scale

5 grams of loose marijuana buds in a "unique" multicolored plastic Ziploc bag on top of the dresser

$13,701 in cash inside a dresser drawer

Glock 43X 9mm semi-automatic handgun inside small gun safe in the closet

Drug packaging materials (individual multicolored plastic Ziploc baggies in various shapes and sizes)

Marijuana grinders

Glock 43X 9mm semi-automatic handgun inside hidden compartment in center console of Jet Ski in garage

43 grams of marijuana buds in garage

2 empty Glock magazines

1 empty Glock extended magazine

6 rounds of loose 9mm ammunition

3 black full-face fabric ski masks

Electric money counter

Deputies also learned that a third person lives inside the home with Crespo Hernandez and Romero-Soto. She told deputies that an infant and an adolescent child lived inside the home. The woman said she wasn't aware of any drug activity at the house, but told deputies that Crespo Hernandez occasionally smoked weed, according to the affidavit. No other details about this woman were immediately released.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas (left) and an image of her alleged armed carjacking.

As far as the carjacking goes, Lemma said there's a third suspect that's still unaccounted for. That is the driver of the green Acura. Lemma said Friday that officials don't know who that person is, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline.

Also connected to the case are two other incidents.

An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested after he allegedly impersonated a high-ranking deputy to gain information about the carjacking case. Francisco Estrella Chicon was arrested in Seminole County last week after investigators said he used law enforcement resources to contact one of the detectives investigating Katherine's case and allegedly provided information to her husband.

He has since bonded out of jail, and Lemma said no other updates in regards to Estrella Chicon's arrest are expected.

In another twist, the green Acura seen in the carjacking video is also possibly linked to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Orange County. This shooting happened the day before the carjacking in Winter Springs.

Tow truck driver Juan Luis Cintron-Garcia was shot and killed on April 10, officials said. Few details about that shooting, such as possible suspects or a motive, are unknown at this time.

Cintron-Garcia towed the green Acura from an apartment complex on March 19. Lemma said the green Acura is unique because there are only three of them registered in the entire state of Florida. The two others were salvaged.

There were more than 100 rounds at the crime scene, with many of them being 10mm – similar to the rounds found at the Osceola County scene where Katherine's car was found torched.

However, it's unclear if Cintron-Garcia is connected to Katherine, Crespo Hernandez or Torres-Garcia.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated.