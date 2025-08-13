Second suspect arrested two years after deadly shooting outside Tampa apartment complex

More than two years after a deadly shooting outside a Tampa apartment complex, a second suspect was arrested Monday on a first-degree murder charge.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Jaylen Whittaker, 24, was the second suspect arrested in the 2023 murder of Leon Michael Washington, 29.

The backstory:

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at around 2:15 p.m. on May 29, 2023. They said it happened outside an apartment complex in the 6800 block of North 50th Street.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Washington was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Witnesses pointed investigators toward a gold Hyundai Elantra, and surveillance video in the area captured the vehicle as it approached the scene just before the shooting.

The driver was identified as Jalen Rogers, 28, who was arrested back on June 15, 2023. Rogers was charged as a principal to premeditated first-degree murder, according to authorities.

What they're saying:

"Justice does not fade with time," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives worked tirelessly for more than two years to ensure every person responsible for this murder was held accountable. This arrest is a testament to their dedication to the victim, his family, and this community."