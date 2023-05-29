Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after shooting in Del Rio area of Tampa, deputies say

By FOX 13 News staff
Pictured: The scene of a deadly shooting in the Del Rio area of Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on North 50th Street near Pocahontas Avenue in the Del Rio area of Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies were dispatched to the area at around 2:15 p.m. Monday after receiving call about the shooting. 

When deputies arrived at the scene, one person was found dead, HCSO officials confirmed. 

Authorities are now conducting a homicide investigation. No other details have been provided by the sheriff's office. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 