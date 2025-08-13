Pinellas Park man stabs handyman accused of tying up, attacking woman during home invasion: Police

The Brief A Pinellas Park couple was attacked by their handyman during a home invasion on Tuesday, according to police. Police say Steven Houpt forced his way inside the home when a woman opened the door, thinking it was the mailman. Houpt and the couple were taken to an area hospital, but are expected to survive.



A Pinellas Park couple and their handyman are in the hospital after a home invasion attack on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, officers went to a home at 7902 72nd Way N. to investigate a report of a home invasion robbery underway.

When officers arrived, they said they found Steven Houpt lying on the living room floor of the home with multiple stab wounds.

The backstory:

Investigators say Houpt went to the house and tried to get inside while a woman was home alone.

They added that Houpt forced his way inside when the woman opened the door, believing it was the mailman.

Once inside the home, officers say Houpt hit the woman in the head and tied her up.

According to investigators, Houpt stayed inside the home until the second victim, a man, arrived.

That’s when investigators say Houpt attacked the man, cutting him several times throughout his body.

During the altercation, officers say the victim was able to use a weapon inside the home to defend himself and stab Houpt several times.

Officers say the couple knew Houpt and he recently made repairs at their home as their handyman.

Houpt and the two victims were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

What's next:

Houpt will be taken to the Pinellas County Jail when he is released from the hospital.

He will be charged with home invasion robbery and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon-false imprisonment.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the male victim used to defend himself.

Police have also not released a motive for the home invasion and attack.