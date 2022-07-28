Second suspect charged as accessory in murder of Temple Terrace teen Nilexia Alexander

Back in May, the body of a teen girl was found by Floribraska Avenue North in Tampa Heights.

Investigators soon learned that it was 14-year-old Nilexia B. Alexander who they found with fatal gunshot wounds. She was previously considered a runaway from her home in nearby Temple Terrace.

Before police identified a suspect, Nilexia's mother made an emotional public plea for answers in her beloved daughter's death.

Left: Photo of Nilexia Alexander, Right: Nilexia's mother holds her photo during press conference

"I want whoever did this to my baby brought to justice. I need justice for my 14-year-old daughter," she said. "Please, please, I beg the city – help me find the person responsible for my baby's death."

Two months later, the Tampa Police Department announced they made an arrest, with the help of US Marshals.

Investigators believe 44-year-old Ronny Walker – who was once sentenced to life in prison for another killing but had his conviction overturned – murdered the teen.

A few weeks after Walker's murder, TPD says a second arrest has been made.

TPD Chief of Police Mary O'Connor announced the arrest of Robert Quincy Creed, Jr.

O'Connor said Creed faces a charge of accessory to first-degree murder, after the fact.

O'Connor said Creed was located by US Marshals and was in the Pinellas County Jail. She added that there could be other arrests as the investigation continues.

The chief made the announcement during TPD's third community forum on gun violence and violent crime. Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and others were in attendance.

After her announcement, she took questions from those who attended the outdoor event in West Tampa. Previous forums have been focused on East Tampa after shootings prompted police response. O'Connor pointed out that gun and other violent crimes can and do happen anywhere.