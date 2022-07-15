Bond hearing scheduled for Tampa man accused of killing 14-year-old girl

The suspect charged with killing a 14-year-old girl in Tampa is due back in court for his bond hearing.

Ronnie Walker is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nilexia B. Alexander, a runaway from Temple Terrace. Tampa police said the teen was shot and killed on Floribraska Avenue on May 6.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Walker is currently sitting in a jail cell and that’s exactly where prosecutors and her family are hoping to keep him. The teen's family said they are heartbroken, and now they want justice to be served.

"As a parent. I know that this will never take away the deep sense of loss that Ashley and her family feel that their daughter will never come home to them again," said Assistant Chief Calvin Johnson. "As a police department, we hope this arrest provides some sense of closure."

Photo of Nilexia B. Alexander, provided by familky

Walker has only been out of jail since November. He was previously convicted in 2009 for a deadly home invasion that occurred six years prior.

In 2003, Veronica Denson was home with her grandmother, Elaine Caldwell, when Walker broke in, demanded money from Elaine's boyfriend, and killed her in front of them. Detectives were turned onto Walker by the boyfriend, who said he heard via rumor that the perp was Walker.

Photo of Elaine Caldwell, provided by family

It took two jury trials for him to be found guilty of manslaughter and armed robbery. He got life in prison, but his attorneys won an appeal with a judge citing an inappropriate use of hearsay evidence.

Faced with the prospect of a third trial, he signed a plea deal in 2012, admitting to manslaughter with a weapon and armed robbery, and agreeing to serve eight years. Because of his time already served, he was out in 2016.

In 2017, he went back behind bars for violating probation, but he got out in November 2021. Six months later, prosecutors said he killed 14-year-old Alexander in a hail of gunfire on Floribraska Avenue.

Walker's bond hearing will take place Friday afternoon. He waived his right to appear in court.