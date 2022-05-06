Tampa officers find 'young female' dead after reports of shots fired

article

Tampa police are investigating the death of a female.

Around 3:15 a.m. Friday, police said shots were fired in the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue North.

When officers arrived, they said they found a "young female by the road."

The view from SkyFOX shows officers are the scene investigating. Officials have not said the possible cause of death.

No other information was immediately provided.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.