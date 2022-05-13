See it: Tesla crashes into Columbus convention center at 70 mph

Security cameras captured the moment a Tesla Model 3 jumped a curb and flew over a staircase before crashing into the Columbus, Ohio, convention center May 4.

The footage released this week by the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority shows several angles of the accident .

The car, which belonged to a taxi company, can be seen hitting the curb and launching over a security planter and a 15-foot gap in front of the glass doors of the building.

An interior shot shows how it hit a support column and spun around before coming to a stop in the hall. No one in the building was injured, but several people can be seen in the video coming out of a room to see what happened.

The driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition and told police he had lost control of the brakes, WBNS reported. The Model 3 has the highest crash test ratings from both NHTSA and IIHS.

Witnesses said the car appeared to have sped up to make a yellow light down the block, according to a police report.

There was no mention of the use of Tesla's autopilot or full self-driving features, and the NTSB decided not to open a formal investigation into the technologies' involvement after reviewing the accident.