See the new warplane shown off during Special Operations Forces Week

The Brief The Sky Warden Skyraider 2 is a relatively small, single-wing airplane that’s armed to the teeth to meet any threat. It's one of many battlefield technologies being shown off at Special Operations Forces Week. The plane is built with the engine and other systems that have been previously used for years on its crop-dusting cousin, but with special avionics and weapons systems installed.



L3 Harris test pilot Clint Logwood lives in St. Petersburg. He's showing off his company's new warplane close to home, in Tampa, during SOF Week: The Sky Warden Skyraider 2.

It's a relatively small, single-wing airplane that’s armed to the teeth to meet any threat. It can also land and take-off in a cow pasture.

READ: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at Special Operations Forces Week event in Tampa

"I'm qualified in 88 different aircraft, and this is by far the most fun," smiled Logwood.

Big picture view:

It's one of many battlefield technologies being shown off at Special Operations Forces Week. A prime audience for the event is U.S. Special Operations Command, headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base. Nimble and new battlefield technology is top on their wish list.

That's what L3Harris has installed in the Skyraider 2.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"The sensors, the technology is amazing," said Logwood. "We can see from 25,000 feet and read your name tag anywhere in the world."

Dig deeper:

The plane is built with the engine and other systems that have been previously used for years on its crop-dusting cousin, but with special avionics and weapons systems installed.

L3 Harris' Systems President Jon Rambeau said it's perfect for close-in air support and reconnaissance missions and specifically designed for missions faced by special operators.

MORE: Palm Harbor WWII veteran finds comfort in new mission at 100 years old: ‘Life is golden’

Rambeau said it's far less expensive than a jet fighter and can be easily stowed in a transport plane to be delivered for missions around the globe. He said SOCOM could have 12 of the planes by this time next year.

Rambeau said the Skyraider 2 could also be purchased by U.S. allies. The cost per plane was not announced.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: