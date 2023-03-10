Expand / Collapse search

See where red tide is along Gulf Coast Beaches

By FOX 13 News Staff
Red Tide
NOAA forecasting high risk of red tide irritation

NOAA is forecasting a high risk of respiratory irritation thanks to red tide in Pinellas, Charlotte and Lee counties for the next day or two.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking red tide, which has been spotted along Gulf Coast beaches from Naples to Clearwater and has a map to help tourists see which areas are being impacted. 

Manatee County has already picked up more than 7,000 pounds of dead fish due to the toxic algae bloom. 

Red tide has also forced Indian Rocks Beach to cancel its annual BeachFest event

As spring break approaches, many tourists are wondering how red tide will impact their Florida vacation. They can see the FWC's most updated red tide reports here

READ: What is causing red tide along Florida's Gulf coast?

Click here for the FWC map of where red tide is currently present and how it is impacting the beaches. 