See for yourself: 868 pound pumpkin arrives in Tampa

Every season has perks. Summer brings school breaks, long days at the beach, and good vibes. Winter brings necessary ‘cold’ fronts in Florida and the holiday spirit. Spring brings longer days and flowers in full blossom.

But what does the fall bring Floridians other than hurricane season ? The answer: Pumpkin season.

Tampans looking to get in on pumpkin fever are lucky because Bearss Groves has the largest pumpkin in Florida on display in the city.

How big is this pumpkin? 868 pounds.

Bearss Groves has made viewing a giant pumpkin a yearly tradition. Last year, the pumpkin weighed an even more impressive 1,500 pounds.

Here is a video of the 1,500 pound crane being delivered to crane farm via crane in 2023.

2024's 868 pound pumpkin is nothing to be scoffed at either. To put 868 pounds in perspective, that is about nine-tenths a horse or seven-tenths a polar bear.

According to Bearss Grove FaceBook, "photo opts are free," and everyone is encouraged to bring family, friends, and "even your pets" to see the pumpkin.

Location and hours:

Location: 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd, Tampa, FL 33618

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m

Bearss Grove is a farmers market that grows and sells fresh produce and plants, as well as hosts pumpkin patches every fall season.

For more information on Bearss Grove, click here .

