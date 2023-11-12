Seffner attic engulfed in flames: HCFR

article

Firefighters put out an attic fire in Seffner on Saturday night, according to officials.

According to authorities, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived at the 500 block of Avocado Drive after receiving multiple 911 calls around 5:30 p.m.

Crews say they saw fire come from the side of the building and flames coming through the roof. According to firefighters, they were able to control the blaze within 10 minutes.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading throughout the attic, according to HCFR.

Officials say crews conducted searches and helped with water supply. According to firefighters, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Authorities say there were no injuries to first responders or civilians, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.