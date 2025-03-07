Expand / Collapse search

Seffner man killed in tow truck crash: FHP

By
Published  March 7, 2025 7:28pm EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Seffner man was killed Friday afternoon after crashing into a tow truck on the I-75 exit ramp to Fowler Avenue.
    • Troopers said they don’t know why the Seffner man entered the outside shoulder of the exit ramp and collided with the stopped tow truck.
    • The tow truck driver, a 25-year-old man from Plant City, was not injured in the crash.

TAMPA, Fla. - A Seffner man lost his life on Friday afternoon after troopers say he crashed into a tow truck along an I-75 exit ramp. 

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old Seffner man was traveling northbound on the I-75 exit ramp to Fowler Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when he entered the outside shoulder and collided with a flatbed tow truck that was stopped along the northbound shoulder of the exit ramp. 

READ: Missing Gulfport teen killed, dismembered after meeting man on dating app: Police

Troopers said the Seffner man was taken to an area hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the crash. 

Image 1 of 2

Courtesy: FHP

The tow truck driver, a 25-year-old man from Plant City, was not injured in the crash. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the Seffner man entered the outside shoulder of the I-75 exit ramp.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Hillsborough County