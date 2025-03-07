Seffner man killed in tow truck crash: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A Seffner man lost his life on Friday afternoon after troopers say he crashed into a tow truck along an I-75 exit ramp.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old Seffner man was traveling northbound on the I-75 exit ramp to Fowler Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when he entered the outside shoulder and collided with a flatbed tow truck that was stopped along the northbound shoulder of the exit ramp.
Troopers said the Seffner man was taken to an area hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The tow truck driver, a 25-year-old man from Plant City, was not injured in the crash.
What we don't know:
It is unclear why the Seffner man entered the outside shoulder of the I-75 exit ramp.
