Selmon Expressway toll rates will increase in October
TAMPA, Fla. - Those who regularly commute on the Selmon Expressway will see a price hike in terms of the tolls rates.
The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority will raise toll rates for its 2021 fiscal year, which starts in October. It will be a 2.5% increase, plus another 11-cent increase on its toll-by-plate surcharge.
Officials said increase is necessary to "cover the additional cost of collection."
The new rates will be:
- $1.88 on the east mainline reversible express lanes for SunPass holders and $2.24 for toll-by-plate users
- $1.25 or $1.61 at the west mainline
- $0.93 or $1.29 at 50th Street and Willow Street
- $0.63 or $0.99 at 22nd Street and Plant Avenue