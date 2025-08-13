Semi-truck crashes on I-275 in Tampa, driver blames pickup truck's sudden lane change
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a semi-truck crash that slowed down traffic on I-275 in Tampa on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
According to FHP, the crash happened on the northbound side of the interstate near mile marker 45 in downtown Tampa around 10 a.m.
The driver told troopers that a pickup truck changed lanes into the semi-truck's path, causing the driver of the semi to swerve and hit a traffic sign before crashing into the guardrail.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say no injuries were reported and all northbound lanes of I-275 are open.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.