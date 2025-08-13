Semi-truck crashes on I-275 in Tampa, driver blames pickup truck's sudden lane change

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol says a semi-truck crashed on the northbound side of I-275 in Tampa on Wednesday morning. FHP says the driver told troopers that a pickup truck changed lanes into the semi-truck's path, causing the driver of the semi to swerve and crash into the guardrail. Troopers say no injuries were reported.



The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a semi-truck crash that slowed down traffic on I-275 in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to FHP, the crash happened on the northbound side of the interstate near mile marker 45 in downtown Tampa around 10 a.m.

The driver told troopers that a pickup truck changed lanes into the semi-truck's path, causing the driver of the semi to swerve and hit a traffic sign before crashing into the guardrail.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say no injuries were reported and all northbound lanes of I-275 are open.