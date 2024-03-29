Semi-truck overturns in deadly crash on US-41 in Palmetto; Southbound lanes closed

Authorities were on the scene of a crash involving an overturned semi-truck in Palmetto early Friday morning on US-41.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near the intersection of US-31N and Piney Point Road in Palmetto.

FHP listed the crash as fatal, although there are no further details on the severity of the crash.

Southbound lanes of US 41 have been shut down as first responders respond to the crash.