Semi-truck tires fly off after malfunction on I-4, lands on parked car on Dover property

article

A Hillsborough County resident said she was alarmed to find her husband's vehicle was damaged by dual trailer tires -- that flew off a tractor-trailer on Interstate 4.

The incident occurred Monday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper first responded to the report of the tires entering the property in the 13800 block of Glen Harwell Road in Dover.

Investigators said a witness saw the front driver's side rear dual wheel tires fail on I-4 and said other people were trying to get the attention of the driver, however the truck driver didn't seem to realize the wheel failed. That witness followed and obtained the semi-truck's license plate number.

Trooper said the dual trailer tires traveled through a Florida Department of Transportation wire fence, a white vinyl fence and two separate wire fences on the Dover property. It finally collided into the back of a parked white Ford Crown Victoria.

Eventually, the driver of the semi-truck realized the malfunction and reported it to his company. A trooper made contact with the driver, who pulled over, and provided a copy of the incident report.

Stacy Reyerse told FOX 13 her vehicle that was damaged belonged to her husband. She said the tires caused about $5,000 worth of damage.

Advertisement

Luckily, she said, no one was hurt.