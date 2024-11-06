Seminole soccer coach accused of inappropriately touching underage girl: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Pinellas County soccer coach is facing lewd and lascivious charges after deputies say he inappropriately touched a minor.

Deputies say 42-year-old Joel Avitia invited the victim to his home and gave her money to go shopping.

Mugshot of Joel Avitia courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Afterward, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Avita touched her inappropriately and told her not to tell anyone.

However, deputies say she reported what happened and law enforcement was contacted.

Avitia was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Avitia’s is asked to contact Detective Kathleen McKee at 727-582-5827 or by email at kmckee@pcsonet.com.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: