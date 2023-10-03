Seminole City Park shooting under investigation

article

A shooting at Seminole City Park that sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday morning is under investigation.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the park located at 7464 Ridge Road just before 12:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Investigators say one person was taken to Bayfront Health for medical treatment.

However, they would not say if the victim is a man or a woman, nor would they elaborate on if the injuries were minor, serious or critical.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy cruiser at shooting scene.

Seminole City Park was closed at the time of the shooting.

No suspect of motive has been released.