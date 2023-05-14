Seminole County deputy rounds up six-foot Boa constrictor

article

A Seminole County Deputy rounded up a large Boa constrictor who was roaming through Seminole County.

Deputy Leguizamo found the escaped large snake on Old Lake Mary Road early Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

She contacted a local exotic animal rescue and handed over the Boa constrictor to them for safekeeping.

Boa constrictors are non-venomous, non-native snakes from Latin America. They typically measure around 10-16 feet in total length. Boa Constrictors may bite to defend themselves. Small individuals are not generally dangerous to people or pets.

However, larger boa constrictors have large, sharp teeth, and their bites can cause severe lacerations.

Although they have been introduced to numerous areas in Florida, they are currently known to be established and breeding only in and around the Charles Deering Estate in Miami, Miami-Dade County.